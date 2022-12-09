Berkshire Community College begins its spring semester on Monday, Jan. 23. A variety of learning options are offered, including in-person, online and hybrid.
Prospective students may register any time online, or attend a free registration day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21.
Prospective students can walk in without an appointment, apply and be instantly accepted to the college. Financial aid assistance will also be provided.
The recently completed One Stop Enrollment Center offers a warm and welcoming space that consolidates the offices of admissions, advising, new student registration, financial services, and student records.
Other new or renovated spaces at the college include the Berkshire Science Commons, Learning Commons, Susan B. Anthony Lounge, Burke’s Café, Berkshire Culinary Institute, a recording studio, a Mac lab and nursing labs.
Newly offered this spring is an associate degree in mechatronics, a field that combines electronics and mechanical technologies.
To learn more about applying to BCC, view a course catalogue or schedule a tour, visit berkshirecc.edu/spring.