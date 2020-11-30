Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Berkshire Community College Admissions team is hosting virtual information sessions to help students enroll in classes this spring. This month's sessions will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, and noon Thursday, Dec. 17.

The 30 minute virtual events include conversations with admissions counselors about applying, registering for classes, financial aid opportunities, and what the spring semester will look like. Registration is available at berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.

Ninety-three percent of classes at BCC are virtual or hybrid this spring, with the exception of some allied health and nursing programs, which will be held safely on campus. Spring classes begin on Jan. 25.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

