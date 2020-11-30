The Berkshire Community College Admissions team is hosting virtual information sessions to help students enroll in classes this spring. This month's sessions will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, and noon Thursday, Dec. 17.
The 30 minute virtual events include conversations with admissions counselors about applying, registering for classes, financial aid opportunities, and what the spring semester will look like. Registration is available at berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.
Ninety-three percent of classes at BCC are virtual or hybrid this spring, with the exception of some allied health and nursing programs, which will be held safely on campus. Spring classes begin on Jan. 25.