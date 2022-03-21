Berkshire Community College will present a free Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Cafe from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. The drop-in session will be held in The Connector, located between Hawthorne Hall and Melville Hall.

Presented by BCC’s STEM Starter Academy, the STEM Cafe focuses on transfer and employment opportunities and features presentations by Berkshire STEM Network partners. A special highlight includes the opportunity for instant transfer to Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

The event includes food, fun and prizes. Current and prospective students are welcome. Forum credit will be provided to BCC students.

