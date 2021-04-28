Berkshire Community College students Monica Bliss, Molly Gingras and Ginger Zani will be honored by the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges for their induction to the 2021 Phi Theta Kappa All-Massachusetts Academic Team through a virtual "PTK Community College Excellence Week."
Running on its social media pages Monday through Friday, April 26 to 30, MACC will highlight the student members of the All-Massachusetts Academic Team for their outstanding academic achievement and exemplary student service.
Students with grade point averages of 3.5 or higher are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society of two-year colleges.
In addition, Bliss was named an All-USA Academic Team Scholar and a New Century Transfer Scholar. Just 20 students from across the country are named annually to the All-USA Community College Academic Team with each receiving a $5,000 scholarship. The student receiving the highest All-USA Community College Academic Team application score in each state is named a New Century Scholar and receives a $2,250 stipend.
