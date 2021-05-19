PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has inducted 69 students into Phi Theta Kappa, the national honor society of junior and community colleges. The purpose of the society is to recognize and encourage scholarship among students.
To be eligible for membership, students with freshman standing (12 to 29 credits) must have achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or better. Students with a sophomore standing (30 or more credits) must have achieved a cumulative average of 3.6 or better.
Inductees were honored during a virtual ceremony earlier this month. They are:
Susan Aldam, Allison Armata, Peggy Avalle, Kaylee Beauregard, Kyle Betit, Ayishetu Braimah, Maleah Speers-Brown, Andrea Brucato, Rebecca Burcher, Kristin Burke, Alessandra Carranza, Nathaniel Chase, Joalina Chicana-Cacya, Keira Codey, Jana Cushman, Cameron Diehl, Connor Diehl, Allina Dinicola, Timothy Duncan, Kenneth Dyer, Paige Elliott, Martha Escobar, Andrea Ferrara, Loretta Francoeur, Molly Gingras, Kaitlyn Giron, Carolyn Greene, Grace Greene, Rain Hajjar, Alexis Hamel, Danielle Harriott, and Kassie Heck.
Also, Heather Herman, Darlene Howe, Amy Hughes, Brittany Isabelle, Elisabeth Jones, Jacob King, Kristen Lee Caro, Victoria Lehtonen, David Lennon, Ashley Lewis, Marissa Maher, Jennifer Marcel, Joseph Martel, Erin Merrigan, Olivia Millis, Kathaleen Mogul, Andrew Moore, James Najimy, Trevor New, Jacqueline Nichols, Marguerite Ouimette, Holly Padgett, Sarah Peppe, Jessica Platt, Shelby Reynolds, Finley Root, Ernestina Sackey, Jennifer Schultheis, Michaela Shogry, Sinaia Smith, Ethan Trautman, Gavin Trautman, Carlos Vizcardo Benites, Amanda Wass, Mary Wilson, Wenying Yi, and Ginger Zani.