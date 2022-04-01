Tutoring services at Berkshire Community College are back in full swing as a result of pandemic restrictions being largely lifted. Tutoring services, housed in the Learning Commons of the Johnathan Edwards Library, are free to all students.
Tutoring options include in-person sessions, available by appointment, and virtual tutoring via Smarthinking, which provides 24-hour, on-demand support through the student's Moodle account.
Students who request an in-person tutoring session are matched with peer or community tutors. Tutors are trained to help students organize materials, understand course content, develop study skills and prepare for tests, improve writing skills, and more.
Visit berkshirecc.edu/tutor to request a tutor. For more information on scheduling a tutoring session or becoming a tutor, email tutorial@berkshirecc.edu or call 413-236-1650.