Berkshire Community College announces a new summer program designed to help graduating high school seniors prepare for college.
“Boost Your College Career,” created with grant funds from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, will accept about 30 students into the program at no cost. The six-week program will be held during BCC’s summer session from July 12 to Aug. 19.
Free transportation will be provided. Berkshire County high school seniors are encouraged to contact their guidance counselors to see if they are eligible and learn how to register for the program.
Accepted students will be assigned to either a non-credit College Reading Strategies course or to the co-requisite English Composition I and College Writing Practices courses. Students who place into the latter group and successfully complete the courses will receive college credit.
Students enrolled in the program will also be offered academic success coaching as well as a reading course and math tutoring sessions based on their assessment and individual needs.
For more information about the program, students should contact their guidance counselor; Laurie Gordy, dean of Humanities, Behavioral & Social Sciences, at lgordy@berkshirecc.edu; or BCC admissions counselors at admcounselors@berkshirecc.edu.