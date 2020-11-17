Berkshire Community College will be hosting a virtual open house at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, via Zoom.
Guests will hear from President Ellen Kennedy before they choose one of four breakout rooms, where they can chat with admissions counselors and faculty about their academic interests or how to navigate the admissions process.
The four breakout rooms, facilitated by deans or faculty, include Nursing, Business & Outreach, STEM and Allied Health, or Humanities, Behavioral and Social Sciences.
Attendees can also learn more about financial aid opportunities and transfer options. A virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) workshop will follow the open house.
Attendees will be given a gift card to a local lunch spot of their choosing after the open house, as well as an online voucher to the BCC Bookstore. One lucky attendee will win a BCC swag bag from the Bookstore as well.
To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse. The zoom link invitation will be emailed to all registrants.