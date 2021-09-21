Berkshire Community College welcomes Berkshire Health Systems and Community Health Programs to campus on Wednesday, Sept. 22, for free vaccination clinics.
From 10 a.m. to noon, CHP’s mobile health unit, the “Big Orange Bus,” will administer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the flu vaccine and COVID testing. The bus will be located near the Susan B. Anthony Center.
From 1 to 4 p.m., BHS will administer the flu vaccine at the Susan B. Anthony Center.
Vaccines are given free of charge, and no appointment is necessary; bring insurance cards.
Free COVID testing is also available at Stop the Spread clinics located at 505 East St., Pittsfield; 98 Church St., North Adams; and 475 Main St., Great Barrington. To make an appointment, call 855-262-5465.