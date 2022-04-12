Berkshire Community College will hold a virtual open house from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, followed by a Paying for College workshop at 11 a.m.
In addition to learning how to apply, register and choose classes, all participants will have their class registration fees waived, receive a $10 gift card for lunch at a local restaurant, a discount at the BCC Bookstore, and a chance to win BCC swag.
Attendees of the financial aid session will learn the basics of how to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. In addition, participants can speak with an academic advisor about the fall 2022 course schedule.
To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.