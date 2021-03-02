Berkshire Community College will be hosting a virtual open house at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, via Zoom.
Guests will choose one of four breakout rooms where they can chat with admissions counselors and faculty about their academic interests or how to navigate the admissions process.
The breakout rooms include Nursing, Business & Outreach, STEM and Allied Health, and Humanities, Behavioral and Social Sciences.
Attendees can also learn more about financial aid opportunities and transfer options. A virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) workshop will follow the open house.
Attendees will be given a gift card to local lunch spots, an online voucher to the BCC Bookstore, and a chance to win a BCC swag bag.
To register, visit berkshirecc.edu/openhouse. The Zoom link invitation will be emailed to all registrants.