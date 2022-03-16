Berkshire Community College has been awarded a $350,000 grant to acquire new simulation equipment for its nursing programs, allowing for the first substantive upgrade of such equipment since 2009. The grant was provided by state Community Project Funding secured by U.S. Rep. Richard Neal.
SIM labs are designed to mimic various healthcare settings such as emergency rooms, hospital rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and operating theaters to fully immerse students in the clinical experience. The labs are furnished with mannequins and a full suite of medical equipment.
Through the acquisition of upgraded SIM equipment, BCC will work with area healthcare providers to strengthen the educational and hands-on training opportunities for students enrolled in Nursing and Allied Health degree and certificate programs.
The integration of updated technology into healthcare education will give BCC students and healthcare personnel access to state-of-the-art clinical education not available in traditional learning formats.
New equipment will include newborn, pediatric and adult models, patient monitors, wound care kits and accompanying software, an Electronic Medical Record program, an Omnicell Medication Dispenser and crash carts — all designed to prepare nursing students for what they will experience in a clinical setting.