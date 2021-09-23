Berkshire Community College will hold its annual 40 Under Forty awards celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, under a large tent near the Paterson Field House on BCC's main campus. Masks are required inside the tent and recommended outside the tent.
40 Under Forty honors millennials and Generation Z professionals in the Berkshires who have shown their support for the region through leadership, community service and a dedication to improving the quality of life for those living and working in the community.
Nominees must be 39 years old or younger as of April 1 of the award year and must work in Berkshire County.
Because COVID-19 caused last year’s event to be rescheduled, this year’s celebration will honor 2020 winners.
Tickets cost $65 and are available at berkshirecc.edu/40-under-forty.
Applications for the 2022 cohort will open in fall 2021. For more information, contact the Office of Advancement at 413-236-2185 or 40under40@berkshirecc.edu.