To help advance education in the respiratory therapy profession and honor the life’s work of Dr. Robert Kacmarek, Drager has donated a Babylog VN500 ventilator to every school in Massachusetts with a respiratory therapy program, including Berkshire Community College.
This marks the seventh year of Drager’s RT school donation program, which began in 2014.
The Drager Babylog VN500 is a ventilator for neonatal and pediatric patients ranging from 0.88 pounds to 44 pounds who require temporary or long-term respiratory support.
Kacmarek, who designed ventilators that have been successfully used during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on April 1. He was a professor of anesthesiology at Harvard Medical School and the director of respiratory care at Massachusetts General Hospital.