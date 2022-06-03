Berkshire Community College’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program recently led a four-month program called "Stay Active and Independent for Life." The free program, designed for senior citizens interested in increasing mobility, was held twice a week from Jan. 10 through May 4.
SAIL, a national program that partners with educational institutions, community centers and health care facilities, is a strength, balance and fitness program for adults 65 and older. The curriculum of activities in the SAIL program can help improve strength and balance, if done regularly. Certified SAIL instructors complete assessments before, during and after the sessions.
The idea to create a SAIL program at BCC began when Springfield College asked BCC to help support their Community Living Grant, which focuses on empowering seniors in Western Massachusetts communities to help reduce falls and fall risks. BCC took the opportunity, directly involving the PTA program in the process.
First- and second-year PTA students assisted with motor and balance assessments in the 75-minute classes, and second-year students taught sections of the class and created a video for the participants to use when the class was over. All students participated in the classes and discussed what they observed in PTA classes and labs.
The Physical Therapist Assistant Program at BCC is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.