The Berkshire Athenaeum is offering a host of newly adjusted library services to continue its support of patron needs during the pandemic.
While the library building is not open for browsing, individuals can request books, DVDs, books on CD, or other items directly through the library’s online catalog or by calling 413-499-9480, Ext. 4, or emailing the Reference Department at info@pittsfieldlibrary.org.
Drop-in or scheduled curbside pickup options are also offered. For a complete schedule of available times, visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.
Picked4You is a personal service for readers who typically browse library collections. Patrons describe their interests or favorite authors; and library staff select materials from the adult, young adult or juvenile collections. The service can be accessed through the Picked4You form on the library’s website or by calling or emailing the Reference Department.
The Children's Library is offering themed Book Bundles, recorded story times and twice a month take-and-make craft kits. For more information, call 413-499-9480, Ext. 5.
For those who want to explore their family history, the Local History department offers a how-to-get-started video, webinars and database resources available for at-home research. For assistance, email localhistory@pittsfieldlibrary.org or call 413-499-9480, Ext. 6.
Library from Home services include access to a variety of downloadable eBooks, audiobooks and an expanded collection of eMagazines. Patrons with expired library cards can call the Circulation Desk for a one-time renewal by phone.
Other services include Kanopy, a streaming service of classic cinema, foreign films, independent titles; Kanopy Kids, the "Library of Things," computer printouts, and a self-serve photocopier in the Wendell Avenue lobby.
For more information, pittsfieldlibrary.org.