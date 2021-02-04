The Berkshire Athenaeum is extending its hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The library is offering lobby services, which includes holds placement and pickup, copying and faxing, at the Wendell Avenue entrance without an appointment. Curbside pickup with an appointment is available in the Bartlett Avenue parking lot.

There is no in-building browsing available at this time. All visitors are required to wear a mask for the entirety of their visit, as well as follow social distancing and hygiene protocols.

For more information, call 413-499-9480 or visit pittsfieldlibrary.org.

