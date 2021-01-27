PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has announced its fall 2020 dean’s list.
According to Adam Klepetar, interim provost, to be eligible for the list, full-time students must have declared a major; completed a minimum of 12 non-repeated, traditionally graded credit hours during the fall semester; and achieved a 3.250 to 3.749 grade point average for honors, or a 3.750 to 4.000 grade point average for high honors.
Part-time students are eligible for the list if they meet the same requirements, except that their credit hours may have been completed during the spring and fall semesters of one academic year.
High Honors
Adams: Molly Coughlan, Kassie Heck, David Lennon
Becket: Peggy Avalle, Caitlyn Gleicher
Canaan, N.Y.: Angelica Sanchez
Clarksburg: Morgan Goodell
Dalton: Kristin Rock
Great Barrington: Hailey Andersen, Nathaniel Chase, Megan Kane
Hillsdale, N.Y.: Trevor New
Hinsdale: Theresa Disantis, Kelsea Hinton
Lee: Hunter Bonn- Wilcox, Wenying Yi
Lenox: Meet Patel
Mill River: Andrea Ferrara, Lauren Scapin, Kristen Sparhawk
North Adams: Gabrielle Bartlett
Pittsfield: Megan Blanchard, Christopher Bradley, Ayishetu Braimah, Tyra Cannady, Alessandra Carranza, Ryan Chaffee, Keira Codey, Laurie Daley, Alexis Depson, Cameron Diehl, Connor Diehl, Rachael Fenn, Carolyn Greene, Willard Hodgkins, Chase Klemansky, Michael Lynch, Joseph Martel, Ryleigh McGovern, Justin Mendez, Ethan Milette, Olivia Millis, Katherine Morton, Jenyka Ostellino, Holly Padgett, Cody Plankey, Finley Root, Elizabeth Russell, Kaitlyn Ryan, Nya Shrader, Nicholas Simonds, Miranda Stracuzzi, Christina Sumner, Epiphani Sweener, Molly Trainor, Natalie Weeks, Ryan Zurrin
Richmond: Douglas Bruce
Savoy: Leah Najimy
Sheffield: Emily Shaw
Shelburne Falls: James Callaway
South Egremont: Jennifer Marcel
West Stockbridge: Sophie Stevens
Westfield: Paige Elliott
Williamstown: Maryblessing Nnodim
Windsor: Molly Gingras
Honors
Adams: Pamela Pixley, Eric Simmons
Brockton: Kelvin Mwai
Cheshire: Kelly Akroman, Si-Yuan Hsiao
Clifton Park, N.Y.: Nikki Moore
Cummington: Briana Joyner
Dalton: Kyle Betit, Andrew Moore, Melanie Tierney
Easthampton: Kaliska Wiley
Great Barrington: Kylah Rivest
Lanesborough: Benjamin McColgan
Lee: Nicholas Pow, Margaret Wrobel
Lenox: Jeremy Fox, Heather Herman, Lucy Schwartz, Penelope Schwartz
New Marlborough: Charlotte Smith
North Adams: Jacy Howland
Peru: Joalina Chicana Cacya, James Dolle
Pittsfield: Norah Barber, Savannah Berkeley, Gabrielle Bridagan, Karen Carrillo, Jabias Chadwell, Ethan Coe, Danielle Collette, Madison Daverin, Philip Evans, Ashley Farina, Conor Fitzgerald, Camry Francoeur, Emily Grady, Rhianna Graham, Grace Greene, Marisa Gregory, Alexis Hamel, Adrienne Hanson, Danielle Harriott, Danielle Hickey, Madalin Holden, Shauna Kellar, Madisyn Manzella, Alexis Mazzeo, Francis McKeon, Kathaleen Mogul, Marguerite Ouimette, Marisela Pascual-Polanco, Braydon Peterson, Autumn Rodgers, Viral Shah, Maleah Speers-Brown, Ezakeil Stone
Pownal, Vt.: David Lauzon
Sandisfield: Alexandra Green
Savoy: Crystal Harrington, James Najimy
Sheffield: Jacob King
Southfield: Morgan Bronstein
Southwick: Leah Bartholomew
Springfield: Xiomara Serrano, Elizabeth Twum-Barima
Williamstown: Jeffrey Bath
Windsor: Jack Markowitz