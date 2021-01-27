PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College has announced its fall 2020 dean’s list.

According to Adam Klepetar, interim provost, to be eligible for the list, full-time students must have declared a major; completed a minimum of 12 non-repeated, traditionally graded credit hours during the fall semester; and achieved a 3.250 to 3.749 grade point average for honors, or a 3.750 to 4.000 grade point average for high honors.

Part-time students are eligible for the list if they meet the same requirements, except that their credit hours may have been completed during the spring and fall semesters of one academic year.

High Honors 

Adams: Molly Coughlan, Kassie Heck, David Lennon

Becket: Peggy Avalle, Caitlyn Gleicher

Canaan, N.Y.: Angelica Sanchez

Clarksburg: Morgan Goodell

Dalton: Kristin Rock

Great Barrington: Hailey Andersen, Nathaniel Chase, Megan Kane

Hillsdale, N.Y.: Trevor New

Hinsdale: Theresa Disantis, Kelsea Hinton

Lee: Hunter Bonn- Wilcox, Wenying Yi

Lenox: Meet Patel

Mill River: Andrea Ferrara, Lauren Scapin, Kristen Sparhawk

North Adams: Gabrielle Bartlett

Pittsfield: Megan Blanchard, Christopher Bradley, Ayishetu Braimah, Tyra Cannady, Alessandra Carranza, Ryan Chaffee, Keira Codey, Laurie Daley, Alexis Depson, Cameron Diehl, Connor Diehl, Rachael Fenn, Carolyn Greene, Willard Hodgkins, Chase Klemansky, Michael Lynch, Joseph Martel, Ryleigh McGovern, Justin Mendez, Ethan Milette, Olivia Millis, Katherine Morton, Jenyka Ostellino, Holly Padgett, Cody Plankey, Finley Root, Elizabeth Russell, Kaitlyn Ryan, Nya Shrader, Nicholas Simonds, Miranda Stracuzzi, Christina Sumner, Epiphani Sweener, Molly Trainor, Natalie Weeks, Ryan Zurrin

Richmond: Douglas Bruce

Savoy: Leah Najimy

Sheffield: Emily Shaw

Shelburne Falls: James Callaway

South Egremont: Jennifer Marcel

West Stockbridge: Sophie Stevens

Westfield: Paige Elliott

Williamstown: Maryblessing Nnodim

Windsor: Molly Gingras

Honors

Adams: Pamela Pixley, Eric Simmons

Brockton: Kelvin Mwai

Cheshire: Kelly Akroman, Si-Yuan Hsiao

Clifton Park, N.Y.: Nikki Moore

Cummington: Briana Joyner

Dalton: Kyle Betit, Andrew Moore, Melanie Tierney

Easthampton: Kaliska Wiley

Great Barrington: Kylah Rivest

Lanesborough: Benjamin McColgan

Lee: Nicholas Pow, Margaret Wrobel

Lenox: Jeremy Fox, Heather Herman, Lucy Schwartz, Penelope Schwartz

New Marlborough: Charlotte Smith

North Adams: Jacy Howland

Peru: Joalina Chicana Cacya, James Dolle

Pittsfield: Norah Barber, Savannah Berkeley, Gabrielle Bridagan, Karen Carrillo, Jabias Chadwell, Ethan Coe, Danielle Collette, Madison Daverin, Philip Evans, Ashley Farina, Conor Fitzgerald, Camry Francoeur, Emily Grady, Rhianna Graham, Grace Greene, Marisa Gregory, Alexis Hamel, Adrienne Hanson, Danielle Harriott, Danielle Hickey, Madalin Holden, Shauna Kellar, Madisyn Manzella, Alexis Mazzeo, Francis McKeon, Kathaleen Mogul, Marguerite Ouimette, Marisela Pascual-Polanco, Braydon Peterson, Autumn Rodgers, Viral Shah, Maleah Speers-Brown, Ezakeil Stone

Pownal, Vt.: David Lauzon

Sandisfield: Alexandra Green

Savoy: Crystal Harrington, James Najimy

Sheffield: Jacob King

Southfield: Morgan Bronstein

Southwick: Leah Bartholomew

Springfield: Xiomara Serrano, Elizabeth Twum-Barima

Williamstown: Jeffrey Bath

Windsor: Jack Markowitz

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.