Berkshire Community College is offering a free three-credit course titled “Introduction to Interpersonal Communication” to Berkshire County high school students.
The course, a hybrid of in-person and online learning, will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 9 through May 18.
Students should expect presentations, active projects, guest speakers, and both large and small discussions in this hands-on class. The course is limited to 22 students.
The course is open to Berkshire County high school students who meet the prerequisite minimum grade point average of 2.7, or who successfully achieve a college-level reading and writing placement via the Accuplacer test. Students of all high school grades may enroll, but freshmen and sophomores must qualify by Accuplacer.
Masks are required in all indoor spaces at BCC, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, all students taking in-person classes must be fully vaccinated as of Jan. 3.
For more information on BCC’s Early College program, visit berkshirecc.edu/earlycollege.