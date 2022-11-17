Pittsfield: Volleyball Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Berkshire County Volleyball Hall of Fame will hold an induction ceremony for Peter V. Strack and Glenn Brookman and recognize the contributions of Linda and Nick Barbadoro on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Italian American Club, 203 Newell St.
The evening begins with cocktails at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the recognition ceremony. Tickets cost $35 per person for a meal choice of chicken parmigiana or surf and turf. Bread, salad and dessert are included.
Reservation requests and questions should be directed to Ed Paquette at edsuepaq@yahoo.com or text 413-212-8370.