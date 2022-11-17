<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Volleyball Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The Berkshire County Volleyball Hall of Fame will hold an induction ceremony for Peter V. Strack and Glenn Brookman and recognize the contributions of Linda and Nick Barbadoro on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Italian American Club, 203 Newell St. 

The evening begins with cocktails at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the recognition ceremony. Tickets cost $35 per person for a meal choice of chicken parmigiana or surf and turf. Bread, salad and dessert are included.

Reservation requests and questions should be directed to Ed Paquette at edsuepaq@yahoo.com or text 413-212-8370.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all