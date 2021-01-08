The Berkshire County Historical Society's Virtual Book Club will kick off its second season at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, on Zoom.
Author and Arrowhead Writer-In-Residence Emeritus Jana Laiz and readers from across the country will engage in a discussion of the new publication "Ghosts of the Berkshires" by Robert Oakes. Oakes will join the discussion for the last meeting to answer questions.
The book club will meet again at 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 27, Feb. 10 and 24. Call 413-442-1793 or email melville@berkshirehistory.org for the Zoom link.