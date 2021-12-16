Animal DREAMS, once a separate volunteer organization helping feral cats in Berkshire County, is now officially part of Berkshire Humane Society. Although the two nonprofits have joined to streamline shared administrative processes, it will still be business as usual for cats of Berkshire County.
Animal DREAMS will keep its focus on trap, neuter and return (TNR) of feral cats, now under the auspices of Berkshire Humane Society as its Community Cat Program. The program will continue to be led by Stacey Carver, the former executive director of Animal DREAMS, an all-volunteer organization.
Berkshire Humane Society’s feline staff will continue to focus on adoptions of friendly strays, including kittens born from feral cats.
Supporters of both organizations were recently notified of finalization of the merger through letters or newsletters. Checks written to Animal DREAMS and donations intended for Animal DREAMS will continue to be accepted and directed to supporting TNR through the Community Cat program.