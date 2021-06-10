The Berkshire Immigrant Center's second One World Celebration, a virtual performance of music and poetry, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 13, on BIC’s YouTube channel. The free event honors the region’s cultural diversity and highlights the observance of National Immigrant Heritage Month every June.
Guests include actor James Warwick as master of ceremonies, cellist Yehuda Hanani, vocalist Wanda Houston, musical duo Natalia Bernal and Jason Ennis, drummer Otha Day, and clarinetist Paul Green. Poets will read works about the immigrant experience. RSVP via berkshireic.org and BIC’s Facebook page.
In addition, BIC will host a swearing-in ceremony for new U.S. citizens on Wednesday, June 23, on the grounds at Naumkeag in Stockbridge.
BIC is running an online fundraising campaign through July 4 to support its legal services and free citizenship classes. Tax-deductible donations may be made online at berkshireic.org, or by check to Berkshire Immigrant Center, 67 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.