The Berkshire Lyric Chorus begins rehearsals for its 2022-2023 season at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave. New singers are invited by audition.
The 80-voice chorus is part of Berkshire Lyric’s community of choral groups for adults, teens and children led by artistic director Jack Brown.
Performances include the annual Christmas concerts on Dec. 9 and 11, the annual Kick the Winter Blues concerts, and the Masterworks Concert performance of Brahms' German Requiem on May 28 at Seiji Ozawa Hall, Tanglewood, Lenox.
Contact Brown at 413-298-5365 to arrange an audition time in advance of the Sept. 12 rehearsal. Information: BerkshireLyric.org.