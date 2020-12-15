Berkshire Lyric celebrates the season this year with a special virtual Christmas concert making its debut in a broadcast at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, on Berkshire Lyric's website.
Berkshire Lyric has put together a video program featuring music of the season from its archive as well as performances by its new virtual chorus. The program features the Berkshire Lyric Chorus, Melodious Accord and the Lyric Children’s Chorus, directed by Jack Brown, with Joe Rose accompanist, and special theatrical Christmas readings by John Demler.
A link to access this event will appear on BerkshireLyric.org on Friday. Donations are encouraged to help secure Berkshire Lyric performance and education programs after the pandemic.