Berkshire Lyric celebrates the season this year with a special virtual Christmas concert making its debut in a broadcast at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, on Berkshire Lyric's website.

Berkshire Lyric has put together a video program featuring music of the season from its archive as well as performances by its new virtual chorus. The program features the Berkshire Lyric Chorus, Melodious Accord and the Lyric Children’s Chorus, directed by Jack Brown, with Joe Rose accompanist, and special theatrical Christmas readings by John Demler.

A link to access this event will appear on BerkshireLyric.org on Friday. Donations are encouraged to help secure Berkshire Lyric performance and education programs after the pandemic.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.