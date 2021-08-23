The Berkshire Lyric Chorus begins rehearsals for its 2021-2022 season at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave. All singers will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated and rehearsals will be masked.
The 80-voice Berkshire Lyric Chorus is part of Berkshire Lyric’s community of choral groups for adults, teens and children.
Fall performances include the annual Christmas concerts on Dec. 10 and 12, the annual Kick the Winter Blues concert in Lenox and a season-ending Masterworks Concert performance of Brahms and Mozart in late May 2022 at Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall.
New singers are admitted by audition. Contact Artistic Director Jack Brown at 413-298-5365 to arrange an audition time in advance of the Sept. 13 rehearsal. For more information, visit BerkshireLyric.org.