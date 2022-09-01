Berkshire Lyric will begin rehearsals for its 2022-2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave.
The Children's Chorus is open to children ages 6-13 from Berkshire County and surrounding areas. Rehearsals at 10 a.m. Saturdays are designed to teach the basic vocal, musical and performance skills. Lyric provides a full $700 scholarship for each child in the chorus.
Melodious Accord is open by audition to girls ages 14 to 18. This select high school ensemble performs music from all styles and periods, much of it a cappella. Rehearsals are at 11 a.m. Saturdays. All admitted singers receive a full scholarship for tuition and expenses.
Performances include Berkshire Lyric’s annual Christmas concerts in December, the Kick the Winter Blues concert in March and the Young Musicians Concert on May 21.
Information: Artistic Director Jack Brown at 413-298-5365 or visit BerkshireLyric.org.