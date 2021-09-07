Berkshire Lyric will begin rehearsals for its two youth choruses, Lyric Children's Chorus and Melodious Accord, on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave.
Both choruses are part of Berkshire Lyric’s family of four choruses for singers ages 6 to 80 from Berkshire County and surrounding areas.
The Children's Chorus chorus for ages 6-13 will rehearse at 10 a.m.
Melodious Accord for girls ages 14-18 rehearses at 11 a.m. This select high school ensemble performs music from all styles and periods, much of it a cappella.
Performances include Berkshire Lyric’s annual Christmas concerts in December, the Kick the Winter Blues concert in Lenox, the Young Musicians Concert in May, and a Mozart and Brahms concert with Berkshire Lyric Chorus at Tanglewood.
For more information, contact Artistic Director Jack Brown at 413-298-5365 or visit BerkshireLyric.org.