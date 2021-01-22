The community is invited to join Jeff Rodgers, executive director of the Berkshire Museum, in a live webinar titled "Next Steps for Your Community Museum" from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The program is free and open to the community via RingCentral, a video call platform similar to Zoom. A free software download is required to join.

The event will include a brief look at the construction projects that took place at the museum in 2020 including a new sewer line and waterproof barrier, and a virtual walk-through of the work planned for 2021.

Visit explore.berkshiremuseum.org/activities-events to register.

