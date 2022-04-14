April break activities kick off at the Berkshire Museum with a full week of indoor playtime plus special performances, screenings and discussions from Saturday, April 16, through Saturday, April 23.
"Voyage to the Deep," an exhibition in partnership with General Dynamics through May 1, brings to life the tale of "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea." Visitors can explore the Nautilus submarine and engage in the interactive exhibit.
Performances of "Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy” by touring actor David Engel begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, April 18.
"Shakespeare Art Talk" from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, will explore the Shakespeare-connected objects in the Museum’s collection as well as famous paintings inspired by the Bard’s plays.
The documentary "Chasing Coral" will be screened from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, followed by a discussion of the environmental impact on the world’s coral reefs. Filmed in more than 30 countries, the documentary engaged diverse specialists to capture visual proof of what is now acknowledged as the largest global coral bleaching event in history.
For more information and tickets, visit berkshiremuseum.org.