The Berkshire Museum has suspended its mask and vaccine requirements for visitors, effective Monday, March 7. This move follows guidance from the CDC, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the city of Pittsfield.
Guests will not be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination, however, museum staff will continue to wear face coverings.
Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors, those who have a weakened immune system or are at increased risk for severe disease due to age or an underlying medical condition, or have someone in their household with a weakened immune system.
The museum recognizes that this loosening of restrictions may be temporary and will adhere to the standards put forth by city and county leaders and the public schools.