A painting by Pittsfield native and acclaimed artist Lucy MacGillis will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Berkshire Museum. MacGillis will talk about the work and its inspiration, and a reception will follow. The public is invited.
The painting, “La Discesa” (The Descent), was created by MacGillis as an homage to her father, the late Donald MacGillis, who was on the editorial board of the Boston Globe and previously served as editor-in-chief of The Berkshire Eagle. He died in a hiking accident on Mount Katahdin in Maine in October 2020.
The painting was purchased and donated to the Berkshire Museum by a large number of Berkshire residents and collectors who admire the work of MacGillis and are friends of her and her family.
MacGillis lives and paints on a hilltop in Umbria with her son, Vito. Her paintings are represented in private and corporate collections internationally. She shows her work in Europe and the United States and is represented locally by the Hoadley Gallery in Lenox.
Registration is encouraged for the museum talk. Visit tinyurl.com/mvbzzdze to register.