The Berkshire Music School announces its lineup of Music @ The Taft and Live on the Lawn performances. Events will take place in the Taft Recital Hall and on the tented lawn at BMS, 30 Wendell Ave.
Live on the Lawn performers include Rees Shad & The Conversations at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3; Terry A La Berry and Friends at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4; Mary Jo Maichack at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11; Mukana at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 17; Aimee Van Dyne Band at 7 p.m. Friday, July 15; and The Sprague/Jaffe/Ennis Trio at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Susan Dillard and Dave Bartley with Dan Broad will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in Taft Recital Hall.
Tickets can be purchased at berkshiremusicschool.org/box-office or reserved at 413-442-1411.