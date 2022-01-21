Berkshire Music School is registering for its 2022 winter season of community group classes and private lessons.
BMS will continue to offer a wide variety of private lessons and group classes ranging from classical training in all band and orchestral instruments, to Introduction to Music for children (offered in English and Spanish), Intergenerational Chamber Music, to performance groups like the BMS String Orchestra and Cabaret Workshop.
Three new offerings include Allegro, Learning Together and "Never Too Late" Book Club.
For parents who want to take music lessons, BMS is offering a drop-in music class with supervised music activities for children while the parents study in the studio next door.
Community Group Classes are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis. Register using a suggested tuition at berkshiremusicschool.org, or register with another amount by calling 413-442-1411.
Private lessons in voice, theory/solfege, and all band and orchestral instruments are available either in-person or online. Schedule private lessons by contacting Registrar Sandy Moderski at 413-442-1411 or smoderksi@berkshiremusicschool.org.