Pittsfield: Berkshire Running Foundation offers free training program

As the Berkshire Health Systems July 4th 5K Road Race nears, a free six-week training program is being offered by the Berkshire Running Foundation for walkers and runners at all levels and abilities. The program begins Saturday, May 27, and ends July 1.
Participants can use their training to run in the July 4th Road Race or can just take advantage of the program without participating in the race.
Training program participants will gather at 8 a.m. Saturdays at the Crane Avenue entrance to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail. Speed workouts will take place at 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Taconic High School track.
Berkshire County students who are interested in running in the BHS July 4th Road Race can also register for the race for free if registered by June 15. To register, visit berkshirerun.org and click on Events.
BHS and the Berkshire Running Foundation are collaborating on the 2023 July 4th Road Race, being held just before the start of the Pittsfield Fourth of July Parade.