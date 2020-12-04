The Berkshire chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America will offer "Bread and Roses," shares of food prepacked with a handmade paper rose, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Pittsfield Common.
The distribution event is the culmination of a month-long, countywide food drive launched in response to the increasing need for hunger relief in Berkshire County.
Each distribution will include shelf-stable food and fresh produce sourced from local purveyors, a leaflet highlighting mutual aid and community resources, and a paper rose made by members of Berkshires DSA. Local purveyors include Hosta Hill, Culture Bread, Markristo Farm, Mi Tierra Tortillas, and more.
Donations to this event are being accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 9. Individuals interested in giving nonperishable food can review the list of needed items on the Berkshires DSA website, berkshiresdsa.org, and email berkshirebreadandroses@gmail.com to coordinate a plan for donation pickup or drop-off.
Money may be donated via Venmo@Berkshires_DSA. Surplus food will be donated to a local pantry after the event.