Berkshires Jazz Inc. returns to in-person programming with six events in the second half of 2021.
The Berkshire Jazz Showcase, a free outdoors event featuring The Jason Ennis Organ Quartet, The Berkshire Jazz Quartet and the Darryl Lowery Quartet, kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, on the Pittsfield Common. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 8.
Ticket sales are limited for a performance by the swing band Svetlana and the Delancey Five at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at The Gateways Inn in Lenox.
Insight, a quartet featuring flutist Andrea Brachfeld, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Saint James Place, Great Barrington.
The August events will be followed by the second annual Lenox Jazz Stroll on Sept. 11, the Pittsfield CityJazz Festival from Oct. 8-17, and a Thanksgiving weekend performance by vocalist Dawning Holmes and her husband, Grammy-winning pianist Jeff Holmes.
For more information, visit BerkshiresJazz.org or contact Susan Frisch Lehrer at slehrer@jewishberkshires.org.