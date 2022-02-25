Berkshire Health Systems is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program with special vaccine clinics, specifically for children.
These pediatric clinics will provide COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month, beginning March 5, at the BHS Vaccine Center, 505 East St.
Each child being vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling the BHS COVID-19 Hotline, 855-BMC-LINK or 855-262-5465, or by booking an appointment online through the child’s Berkshire Patient Portal account.
For questions about setting up a Patient Portal account, call 413-447-2505 or email berkshireportal@bhs1.org.
BHS recognizes that vaccination can be anxiety-inducing, particularly for children, and has specifically designed these clinics with children and their well-being in mind. The pediatric clinics will be staffed by pediatric nurses and emergency personnel will be standing by to offer support, if needed.
BHS will not be offering adult doses during these clinic hours.