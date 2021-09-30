Berkshire Health Systems will provide Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations through its Testing Centers in Pittsfield and North Adams, and Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, beginning Friday, Oct. 1.
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting or enrolling in the Berkshire Patient Portal, or by calling the BMC Link Line, 855-BMC-LINK (855-262-5465).
Due to supply chain delays, the number of appointments available each day is temporarily limited. Additional appointments will be added in the next two weeks with expected increased vaccine supply. Walk-in appointments for booster shots are not available at this time.
The booster is available to individuals who are 65 and older, or under 65 and have chronic medical conditions, and have previously received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior to receiving the booster.
At this time, the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been approved for boosters.
Booster appointments can be scheduled at the BHS Testing Centers at St. Luke’s Square, adjacent to the BHS Urgent Care Center, 505 East St., Pittsfield, and at 98 Church St., North Adams, next to the North Adams Library.
Fairview Hospital will be providing booster vaccination on weekdays by appointment at 29 Lewis Ave., Great Barrington.
For questions about COVID-19, vaccination, or to schedule a test or vaccination appointment, call the BHS COVID-19 Hotline at 855-262-5465 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. To enroll in the Berkshire Patient Portal, visit berkshirehealthsystems.org/patientportal.