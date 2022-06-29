With the recent approval by the CDC of COVID-19 vaccination for children under the age of 5, Berkshire Health Systems has scheduled vaccine clinics for that population, while continuing to provide the vaccine for all other ages.
The BHS Testing and Vaccine Center at 505 East St., St. Luke’s Square, will hold its monthly COVID vaccine clinic for children age 5 to 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Vaccine for children under age 5 will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Saturday, July 9, at the Testing and Vaccine Center.
Each successive month, beginning Saturday, Aug. 6, BHS will have pediatric vaccine clinics in Pittsfield on the first Saturday of the month, serving children under 5 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and children 5 to 11 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
There will be no adult vaccinations provided on these pediatric clinic Saturdays, but adults can schedule a vaccine on weekdays and Saturdays other than the first Saturday of the month.
In Great Barrington, BHS will provide vaccine for those ages 6 months to 4 years old from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, July 9 and Aug. 6, at Fairview Hospital.
The Pittsfield center will offer Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and in Great Barrington Moderna will be provided. Pfizer has a three dose regimen and Moderna a two dose regimen.
Appointments are required for all ages and can be made by calling the BMC Link Line, 855-262-5465 (855-BMC-LINK), or through the Berkshire Patient Portal.