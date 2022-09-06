Berkshire Health Systems, in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, will be offering monkeypox vaccination clinics in Pittsfield and North Adams.
The clinics are open to individuals who are at-risk for monkeypox and eligible to receive the vaccine. Monkeypox vaccination requires two doses a month apart. Appointments are required.
The first dose clinics will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the BHS Testing & Vaccine Center, 505 East St., St. Luke’s Square, Pittsfield, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at the BHS Testing & Vaccine Center, 98 Church St., North Adams.
Vaccination capacity is limited to 54 people at the Pittsfield clinic and 36 at the North Adams clinic.
Second dose clinics will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at the same times and locations. These clinics are open to those who received the first dose at the September clinics.
According to the DPH, vaccination will be available to individuals who live or work in Massachusetts and meet the CDC’s current eligibility criteria, prioritizing those who are most at risk of exposure to an individual with monkeypox.
To schedule an appointment and to determine eligibility, call the BMC LINK LINE at 855-BMC-LINK or 855-262-5465 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
For more information, visit berkshirehealthsystems.org/monkeypox.