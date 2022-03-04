In the wake of a lessening demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, Berkshire Health Systems has changed its vaccination hours for the BHS Pittsfield Vaccine Center. Effective March 7, COVID-19 vaccination will be available three days a week compared to the current seven-day schedule.
The BHS Vaccine Center, located at 505 East St., St. Luke’s Square, will provide COVID-19 vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Vaccine will be available for children ages 5 to 11 from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month with adult appointments those days from noon to 4 p.m.
The BHS Vaccine & Testing Center at 98 Church St., North Adams, will continue to provide vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Fairview Hospital provides vaccine for those 5 and older from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Appointments are recommended for all sites and can be made by calling 855-BMC-LINK or 855-262-5465, or through the Berkshire Patient Portal. Walk-ins are also welcome for adult vaccination at the three sites, while appointments are required for the Saturday pediatric vaccination clinics in Pittsfield.
For more information, visit berkshirehealthsystems.org/covidvax.