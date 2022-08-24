<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: BIFF, Bousquet offer outdoor film series

Berkshire International Film Festival and Bousquet Mountain announce an outdoor film night series beginning Friday, Aug. 26, at Bousquet, 101 Dan Fox Drive. 

The lineup includes "The Goonies" on Aug. 26, "Meru" on Sept. 9 and "Field of Dreams" on Sept. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. and the movies begin at 8 p.m. 

Bring lawn chairs and blankets. To-go food will be available from LIFT Bistropub and a limited menu will be available from The Kitchen. No outside food/alcohol allowed.

Tickets at $10 per person or $25 for a four-pack can be purchased on-site the day of the movie or in advance at bousquetmountain.square.site.

Jeannie Maschino

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

