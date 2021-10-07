The Rt. Rev. Dr. Douglas Fisher, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts, will preach at the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 10, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. The service includes a formal celebration of the new ministry of the Rev. Dr. Nina Ranadive Pooley as rector of the parish.
Pooley and her family came to the Berkshires from Yarmouth, Maine, where she was rector of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church from 2007 through 2020. She was previously associate chaplain at St. Paul's School in Lutherville, Md., for a year after serving as associate rector of the Church of the Good Shepard in Lookout Mountain, Tenn.
She holds bachelor's degrees in religion and psychology from the College of William and Mary, a master's of education degree from the University of Virginia, and a doctor of divinity degree from the School of Theology at the University of the South.
St. Stephen’s holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays at 67 East St. Services are open to everyone. A livestream can be accessed via the church’s website at ststephenspittsfield.org.
Through its feeding program, St. Stephen’s Table, the parish serves hot, nutritious dinners to people in the Pittsfield community every Thursday and Friday.