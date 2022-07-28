The Bloodstained Men will share their circumcision crisis protest message from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30, at Dalton Avenue and Cheshire Road. The human rights protest, and its attention-grabbing aesthetic featuring bloodstained men, is part of a 13-day protest tour.
Passersby will be peacefully educated by activists, including victims of genital cutting, about the basic human rights argument against routine infant circumcision.
To learn more, visit bloodstainedmen.com or the group's Facebook page at tinyurl.com/2p8cb4nm.