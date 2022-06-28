Berkshire Medical Center has announced there will be limited public access to its two parking garages during Monday's July 4 events and that some roadway access to the medical center will be closed by law enforcement during the Fourth of July Parade.
During the parade, the hospital’s employee parking garage will be open to the public, but it will be closed that evening and unavailable for public parking to view the laser light show at Wahconah Park.
In addition, the BMC visitor parking deck, located next to the main hospital building and the Medical Arts Complex, will be closed to general public parking for both the Fourth of July Parade and the light show.
In North Berkshire, the parking garage at the North Adams Campus of BMC will also be closed the night of July 4.
The visitor parking garage at BMC’s main campus will only be available for BMC employees and for people visiting patients who are hospitalized. In order to access that garage on July 4, BMC employees must present their BMC ID badges, and visitors coming to see patients must inform the security officer at the entrance to the deck who will they be visiting in the hospital.