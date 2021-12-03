The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority is seeking input from its customers and community members about current and future bus services.
To take part in the BRTA Service Planning Survey and share candid input about what the BRTA should prioritize in the coming years, visit bit.ly/brta-survey-2021.
All individual responses will remain anonymous, while the overall information and results will be shared publicly and with BRTA stakeholders. Survey participants can add their email address to be entered in a raffle to win a gift card or a BRTA bus pass.
The deadline to respond to this survey is Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.