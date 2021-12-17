All Berkshire Regional Transit Authority fixed route or paratransit bus services will not operate on Saturdays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, to observe the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.
BRTA buses will operate Fridays, Dec. 24 and 31, except for the pilot extended evening service hours, which will not run.
Additionally, the BRTA Administrative Office at 1 Columbus Ave. will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23 and 24, and Friday, Dec. 31.
Specific schedule and/or route information may be obtained by calling the operations department at 800-292-2782, ext. 1.