Barrington Stage Company is casting local teens to star in its world premiere musical, "The Supadupa Kid," based on the book by Pittsfield author Ty Allan Jackson. No performance experience is necessary and everyone cast in the musical will be paid $600 for their involvement.
This brand-new musical features one of the first-ever teenage Black superheroes in America. "The Supadupa Kid" will be performed from July 29 to Aug. 13 at BSC’s St. Germain Theatre, 36 Linden St.
Barrington Stage is casting all roles ages 13–19. Interested teens should prepare a 2-minute popular song (Hip-Hop, R&B or even "Hamilton"), either acapella or to a musical track. Video submissions are due by midnight on May 1 and can be submitted at forms.gle/dGWSo9h1Y2YqtYgW9.
Information on the cast of characters is available at tinyurl.com/ycxfwdyh.
Email questions to Branden Huldeen, artistic producer/director of new works, at BHuldeen@BarringtonStageCo.org.