Berkshire United Way announces renewal funding of $1,029,500 for 40 programs across 24 community partner organizations, providing a much-needed additional year of support.
This funding will be for a one-year period, from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2023, and will continue to stabilize BUW’s three main community impact areas: Early Childhood Development; Positive Youth Development and Economic Prosperity. Visit berkshireunitedway.org/our-impact to learn more about the 40 programs.
BUW’s investments in these programs support family well-being and address gaps in services in the community. Programs generate a whole-family, integrated approach that focus on educational advancement and economic mobility.
This assistance helps to fund programs such as Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity’s Community Navigator Program, which is designed to assist marginalized residents with connections to resources that will enable them to remain economically resilient.
A new round of funding requests will be announced in early 2023, but to help increase investments in quality, impactful programs, consider a contribution to BUW’s fundraising campaign. Donate at berkshireunitedway.org/donate.